Mumbai Residents Miss Local Trains As City Reopens After Lockdown

Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, has crossed the 51,000 mark (File)

Mumbai reopened on Monday after weeks of being locked down because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, in the absence of local trains, termed as the city's lifeline, locals are having trouble finding public transport to get to their destination.

BEST buses, which are the only viable public transport option for many, are allowed to carry not more than 30 people. The new rule, however, caused delays and long queues. Many people had to wait for over up to 90 minutes to get on board.

"We don't take too many passengers. Also, people are cooperating. If the bus is full, they don't come in," said a bus conductor.

Like buses, autos and taxis are back on the roads, but they are not feasible for those who travel long distances on local trains.

Meera Thakur, who normally travels 80 kilometers a day, changes five buses one way.

"We travel long distance. I don't have energy left in me. And half the day is gone. 3-4 hours one-way travel," she said.

There is confusion among the residents on what mode of transport is allowed. "I got penalised today because they say I can only take people for essential services," an auto driver in Malad told NDTV.

Although Mumbai is limping back to the new normal, the population density makes it difficult to follow social distancing rules.

Maharashtra, with over 90,000 coronavirus cases, has surpassed China, where the virus originated. Mumbai, the worst-hit city in the country, has crossed the 51,000 mark.