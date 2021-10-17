Mumbai Reports No Covid Death For First Time Since Beginning Of Pandemic

At the peak of the second Covid wave, Mumbai logged over 11,000 cases in a day (File)

Mumbai did not record any Covid deaths in 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year. The country's financial capital, one of the worst-affected cities in the pandemic, logged 367 cases of the infection today.

The positivity rate has dipped to 1.27% in the metropolis which now has 5,030 active cases. The city's recovery rate stands at 97%.

Over 28,600 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the city, officials said.

Although there are no active containment zones in the city, 50 buildings continue to remain sealed.

At the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, the city witnessed a tidal wave of Covid cases - over 11,000 cases in a day - and an unprecedented number of deaths.

Amid an unparalleled surge in daily cases earlier this year, the city struggled with an acute shortage of healthcare infra and medical oxygen for patients. Families grappled to get hospital beds and medicines for those infected with the deadly virus. An extraordinary number of deaths every day overwhelmed crematoriums.

Mumbai has so far logged 7,50,808 cases of coronavirus with 16,180 deaths.