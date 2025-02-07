Mumbai Reports Its 1st Guillain-Barre Syndrome Case, Elderly Woman Infected

Mumbai has reported its first case of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), with a 64-year-old woman being diagnosed with the rare syndrome.

The 64-year-old GBS patient is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a civic-run hospital, according to officials. The patient was hospitalised with a history of fever and diarrhoea that was followed by ascending paralysis.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (US), the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (pronounced Ghee-yan Bah-ray) is a rare neurological disorder in which a person's immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system-the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

People belonging to any sex or age can be affected by GBS, but most often adults and people older than 50 are the ones who are diagnosed with it.

"The first symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome include weakness or tingling sensations. They usually start in the legs and can spread to the arms and face. For some people, these symptoms can lead to paralysis of the legs, arms, or muscles in the face," says WHO.

According to WHO, most people recover fully from even the most severe cases of GBS, although some continue to experience weakness.

The number of suspected GBS deaths in Maharashtra's Pune district reached 6 reached six after the death of a 63-year-old man. The count of suspected cases there is currently around 173.

With Inputs From PTI