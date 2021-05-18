Mumbai Reports 953 Covid Cases In 24 Hours, Lowest Spike Since March 2

Mumbai had reported 849 cases on March 2.

Mumbai's daily coronavirus case figure dropped below the 1,000-mark after over 10 weeks. The Maharashtra capital, which had been ravaged by the dangerous second wave of Covid infections in April, on Tuesday logged just 953 cases, lowest since March 2. However, the number of tests conducted in a day have declined drastically compared to the April levels.

The city also reported 44 deaths in a day. The positivity rate in Mumbai was 5.31 per cent in the last 24 hours - way lower than the April figures. Its recovery rate has improved to 93 per cent, whereas the double rate rests at 255 days.

Mumbai had reported 849 cases on March 2. The next few weeks, however, witnessed an unprecedented surge, which took the city's health infrastructure to the brink of collapse.