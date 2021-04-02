Mumbai Reports 8,648 Covid Cases, 20 Deaths In Highest Single-Day Spike

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases have been rising in Maharashtra

Mumbai reported yet another highest spike in COVID-19 cases today, amid spiralling active infections for the last few weeks. The city today reported 8,648 cases in a 24-hour period, surpassing any previous high. 20 have died, government data shows.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a massive lockdown if the situation doesn't improve. Health officials have warned people against taking safety guidelines lightly.

COVID-19 cases have been rising fast in Maharashtra and the state has been taking steps like enforcing safety guidelines more strictly. The Maharashtra government has brought down the rates of coronavirus RT-PCR tests to Rs 500 from Rs 1,000. The charges for rapid antigen tests were also brought down.

Hit by a second wave of COVID-19, Maharashtra has stepped up restrictions in the last few weeks to check the spread of virus, including a state-wide night curfew. After Mr Thackeray asked officials last week to prepare for a possible lockdown if the cases continue to rise, some state ministers and the BJP have said other options should be considered.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba at a meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country today pointed out what 11 states and Union Territories have been showing a surge in daily cases and they have not shown commensurate increase in enforcement of containment activities.

These states and Union Territories have been categorised as "states of grave concern" on account of their high and rising daily COVID-19 cases and deaths. The situation was particularly "worrying" in Maharashtra, news agency ANI reported.

The authorities in Maharashtra's Pune have ordered a 12-hour night curfew starting 6 pm tomorrow for a period of at least one week, with a review of the order and coronavirus situation in the district scheduled for next Friday.

The authorities in Mumbai have also stepped up measures to control the spread of the virus, including conducting random COVID-19 tests on people in public places like malls and bus stations, where they say many are flouting rules by not wearing face masks or maintaining social distance.

And, as in Pune, the financial capital is also prepping for a shortage of hospital beds and equipment.