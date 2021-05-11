Mumbai Records 1,717 New Covid Cases, Lowest In Nearly 2 Months

The new COVID-19 cases took the overall caseload to 6,79,986 in Mumbai. (File)

Mumbai in Maharashtra reported it's lowest single-day COVID-19 case count in nearly two months by recording 1,717 new cases and 51 deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases took the overall caseload to 6,79,986 while the death count rose to 13,942 in the city.

A total of 6,082 patients recovered from coronavirus today, bringing the active number of cases down to 41,102.

The Covid positivity rate in Mumbai stands at 6 per cent at present while the doubling rate has improved to 170 days and the recovery rate reached 92 per cent.

Maharashtra, which was one of the worst Covid-hit regions when the second wave hit the country, has shown a continuous decline in the daily COVID-19 cases. It recorded 24,920 new cases and 549 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai on Monday also recorded a steep drop in new cases at 1,794.

Last week the Supreme Court praised Mumbai's response to the spread of Covid-19, proposing that the Mumbai model be replicated in Delhi.

In late April, Maharashtra announced a series of restrictions - titled "Break the Chain" - to combat the deadly spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 today with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said.

Maharashtra is among 13 states besides Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh that cumulatively account for 82.68 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination process in Maharashtra has slowed down with the government today saying it will focus on those over 45 due to a shortage of doses.