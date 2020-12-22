Mumbai Pub Raided, Celebrities Among 34 Charged For Covid Rules Violation

The special squad of Mumbai Police conducted raids at around 2:50 am. (Representational)

A pub in Mumbai was raided early this morning for allegedly violating Covid rules, following which a case was filed against 34 people, including celebrities and staff at the pub.

Cases have been filed against 27 customers and seven staff members.

The case was registered for allegedly keeping the pub, near the airport in Sahar area, open beyond the permissible time limit and for not following the pandemic rules, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The current time limit for pubs in Mumbai to stay open, set by the city's civic body, is 11:30 pm. The pub in question was operating till 4 am, the police said.

The special squad of Mumbai Police conducted raids at around 2:50 am.

Maharashtra on Monday imposed an 11 pm to 6 am night curfew till January 5 in Mumbai and other cities, and announced new quarantine rules for arrivals from the Europe and Middle East, in view of a fast-spreading strain of coronavirus that has emerged in the UK and caused several nations, including India, to temporarily ban flights from that country. Essential services, such as the supply of vegetables and milk, will remain unaffected. However, no more than five people can assemble at a given place in this time.

It was on October 4 that over four lakh restaurants, bars, and hotels in the state reopened after a gap of six months, as part of the fifth phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions, called "Unlock 5".