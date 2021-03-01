Mumbai Police On Jaish-Ul-Hind Link To Mukesh Ambani Security Scare

An explosives-filled SUV was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani's home last week. (File)

Days after an explosives-filled car was found abandoned near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, police have dismissed any connection to terror outfit Jaish-ul-Hind.

Denying reports, Mumbai Police shared a poster by the little-known outfit that says: "We want to clear that 'Jaish-Ul-Hind' has no relation with the incident that happened outside Mukesh Ambani's bungalow." The poster further read the outfit "no fight with Indian business tycoons".

Twenty gelatin sticks - material used in explosives -- were found in a Scorpio by the bomb disposal squad on Thursday. "A Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating it. The truth will come out," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said at the time.

The SUV was seized and security was increased in the area shortly after the incident. On Friday, Mumbai Police said its owner had been traced. The car was stolen recently and had a handwritten letter addressed to the Reliance chairman and Neeta Ambani inside, the city's police said.

"We are thankful to Mumbai Police for their quick and immediate action. We are confident that Mumbai Police will complete their thorough investigation quickly," Reliance Industries said in a statement.

Mr Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, lives in a luxurious, 27-storey, 400,000 sq feet building called Antilia in south Mumbai's posh Cumballa Hill area. His family moved into the building in 2012.

The 27-storey Antilia is one of the world's largest and most luxurious private homes with three helipads, a 168-car garage, a ballroom, high speed elevators, a theatre, swimming pool, and a snow room. India's richest family lives in the top six floors.

