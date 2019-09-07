PM Inaugurates Mumbai Metro's 1st Coach Built Under 'Make In India'

Mumbai Metro: PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the coach with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the 'Make in India' programme. Flanked by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Metro officials, PM Modi took a tour of the new coach and the train.

He came to Mumbai after meeting with scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister had gone there to see live the landing of the Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon, which did not go as planned.

PM Modi also went for a 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha at the 96-year old Lokmanya Seva Sangh at Vile Parle in Mumbai. The Prime Minister cancelled his visit to Nagpur at the last minute due to bad weather.

The 'Make in India' programme is one of the flagship policy moves of PM Modi that recognises ease of doing business as the single most important factor to promote entrepreneurship. 'Make in India' has identified 25 sectors in manufacturing, infrastructure and service activities that can be boosted.

The Mumbai Metro Line or (MML 3) is a key project to improve the transport in the financial capital of India. A 33.5 km corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ envisages to decongest traffic in Greater Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC) is the nodal agency responsible for the implementation of MML 3 project. It has been constituted as a joint venture of the centre and the Maharashtra government on a 50:50 sharing basis.

