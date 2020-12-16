Setback For Maharashtra, High Court Pauses Mumbai Metro Car Shed Project

The Bombay High Court's decision today gives a blow to the state government. (File)

In a setback to the Uddhav Thackeray government, the Bombay High Court today stayed the construction of the contentious metro car shed project in Mumbai.

The Chief Minister in October had said the controversial car shed for a Metrorail project in the area would be shifted to Kanjurmag as he added around 800 acres of land in Aarey have been declared a reserve forest.

The High Court, however, today stayed the construction at the new site and asked the state government to wait for its orders.