Mumbai Man Loses Rs 61 Lakh In Investment Scam, 3 Arrested

The Mumbai police have arrested three persons for providing their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, who duped a share trading professional of over Rs 61 lakh by promising attractive returns on investment, an official said on Tuesday.

The North Regional Cyber police busted the racket and arrested the trio, identified as Lachen Shopie, Bhimbahadur Pradhan and Ramesh Kumar Abhimanyu.

The trio provided their bank accounts to cyber fraudsters, who would use them to park the siphoned off money, he said.

The complainant in the case, Sunilkumar Sajjankumar Mishra (51), was added to a WhatsApp group last year through an unknown number. The group functioned like an online share market coaching platform, he added.

Mishra invested Rs 61.31 lakh as he was promised a 30 per cent return. Later, when he contacted the customer care number, he was informed that a 21 per cent tax payment was required for withdrawing the amount.

Finding this suspicious, Mishra refused to pay the tax. However, he failed to get the invested amount either.

Based on the technical surveillance and investigation, police identified and detained the three accused, the official said, adding that the police suspect a larger network of cyber criminals was involved in similar investment frauds.

