Mumbai Man Gifts X Premium To Comic Abhishek Upmanyu, Gets Hilarious Reply

Stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu got a surprise from one of his social media followers. The comic was gifted an X Premium subscription by a Mumbai-based man, Darshan Rajguru.

When Mr Upmanyu failed to acknowledge the gesture online, the man reminded him of the deed in a lighthearted post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Rajguru wrote, "I gifted @AbhiUpmanyu year's subscription of X premium some days ago. You can check, he has a blue tick now. Dude deserves it. I watch all his shows on YouTube for free anyway. But the dude didn't even acknowledge it. This is so going into my autobiography."

Reacting to the post, Mr Upmanyu said, "WHAT THE... bro that's very, very sweet! Maine dhyaan he nahi diya. Ye meri autobiography mein bhi jayega. (I did not even notice. This will be mentioned in my autobiography as well.)"

WHAT THE ???? bro that's very very sweet! Maine Dhyan he Nahi dia. Ye Meri autobiography mein bhi jayega. — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) March 23, 2025

The comic also re-shared the post with the caption, "Rare occasion of someone being nice on this platform."

Rare occasion of someone being nice on this platform https://t.co/fqPY4XY3mS — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) March 23, 2025

Users can buy X Premium subscriptions for others on the platform. It comes with benefits such as the blue tick (subject to eligibility), reduced ads, access to apply for ads revenue, larger reply prioritisation, ID verification, Media Studio and increased usage limits on Grok.

Mr Upmanyu often shares his witty and humourous takes on social media. In a previous post on X, the comedian talked about marriage and children, revealing why he was still unmarried at 33.

He wrote, "There are so many web series and movies still on the watchlist. After marriage, it wouldn't be possible to watch them. Earlier, there just used to be a newspaper which we'd end up reading by noon and then people thought let's get married."

I'm 33 and not married and here's why:



Ek toh itni saari web series aur movies Padi Hain dekhni. Shaadi ke baad toh pakka he reh jaayengi. Pehle sirf akhbar hota tha jo dopehar tak khatam ho Jata Tha, Toh log sochte the chalo fir shaadi he kar lete Hain. (1/n) — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) December 5, 2024

He added, "That's why people used to have kids, to have some cute talks, entertainment. Now what will a child say that so many screenwriters cannot write?"

The comedian said the children look cute only for a few years, adding they will eventually slam the door in your face.