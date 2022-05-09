Mumbai Locations Linked To Dawood Ibrahim Aides Raided By Anti-Terror Agency

The raids are taking place at over a dozen locations in Mumbai linked to associates of Dawood Ibrahim.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at over a dozen locations in Mumbai against associates of gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

The raids are being conducted in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places.

The probe agency said that it had registered a case against hawala operators and drug peddlers who were associated with Dawood in February. However, the raids began today.

Further information is awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)