Mumbai Lifts Covid Restrictions. Here's What's Allowed

Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open

All National Parks and Safaris to remain open

All tourist spots that are ticketed to remain open

Spas can remain operational with 50% capacity

Beauty Salons and Hair Cutting saloons can also remain operational at 50 per cent capacity

Night Curfew (between 11pm-5am) has been lifted

No limit on number of persons that may attend funerals

Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200 whichever is lower.

Amusement/Theme parks to remain operational with 50 per cent of the capacity.

Swimming Pools to remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

Restauants, theaters, natyagrihas to open at 50 per cent capacity.