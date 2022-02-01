Mumbai Lifts Covid Restrictions. Here's What's Allowed

The night curfew has been lifted as well

New Delhi: Mumbai today lifted Covid restrictions which allows people to go back to parks, gardens, spas and yes, even the beaches.

Here's what's allowed:

  1. Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open

  2. All National Parks and Safaris to remain open

  3. All tourist spots that are ticketed to remain open

  4. Spas can remain operational with 50% capacity

  5. Beauty Salons and Hair Cutting saloons can also remain operational at 50 per cent capacity

  6. Night Curfew (between 11pm-5am) has been lifted

  7. No limit on number of persons that may attend funerals

  8. Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200 whichever is lower.

  9. Amusement/Theme parks to remain operational with 50 per cent of the capacity.

  10. Swimming Pools to remain open with 50 per cent capacity.

  11. Restauants, theaters, natyagrihas to open at 50 per cent capacity.

  12. Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programmes to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity



