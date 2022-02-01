Mumbai Lifts Covid Restrictions. Here's What's Allowed

Here's what's allowed:
Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open
All National Parks and Safaris to remain open
All tourist spots that are ticketed to remain open
Spas can remain operational with 50% capacity
Beauty Salons and Hair Cutting saloons can also remain operational at 50 per cent capacity
Night Curfew (between 11pm-5am) has been lifted
No limit on number of persons that may attend funerals
Marriages may have guests upto 25% of the capacity of the open ground and banquet halls, or 200 whichever is lower.
Amusement/Theme parks to remain operational with 50 per cent of the capacity.
Swimming Pools to remain open with 50 per cent capacity.
Restauants, theaters, natyagrihas to open at 50 per cent capacity.
Bhajans and all other local, cultural and folk entertainment programmes to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity