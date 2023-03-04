Mumbai Labourer Dies After Hydraulic Car Parking Falls On Him

A labourer died on the spot on Friday morning after the hydraulic car parking. (Representational)

A 34-year-old labourer died on the spot on Friday morning after the hydraulic car parking at a residential building in suburban Chembur fell on him, police said.

The incident took place at Shweta co-operative housing society in Shell Colony, said an official of Nehru Nagar police station.

Vinod Sahu had been hired for maintenance work of the hydraulic car parking machinery in the building, he said.

It was his first day at the job, the official said, adding that when the parking fell on him, he received a major head injury.

Sahu is survived by wife and three children.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 304-A (causing death by negligence) against the contractor who had hired him and further investigation is underway, the official said.

