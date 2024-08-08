Mumbai Hospital Staff Dies After Alleged Three Hour Wait For Doctor

After his death, the victim's family and friends gathered at the hospital to protest against the delay.

A sweeper at St. George Hospital in Mumbai died after reportedly waiting nearly three hours for medical attention. Anish Kailash Chauhan, who sustained head injuries, had come to the hospital seeking stitches. CCTV footage shows him sitting in a wheelchair with a bandage around his head while waiting for care.

Following his death, Mr Chauhan's family and friends gathered at the hospital to protest what they claimed was a delay in medical treatment. They are demanding accountability for the apparent negligence.

Meanwhile, his fellow staff have held the doctors responsible for Mr Chauhan's death. They said that the delay was solely due to the doctors at the hospital who later sent an intern to examine him.

Several policemen, including Zone 1 DCP Praveen Mundhe, had been spotted outside the chamber of the Resident Medical Officer, Dr Ganesh Bhandari to help manage the protesting crowd.

The victim's friend Aditya Mahimkar said that they will neither claim the body nor take it from there until strict action is taken against those who need to be held accountable for the death. He said, "We demand strict action and suspension of the Resident Medical Officer, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Superintendent."

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about the management of St. George Hospital, a government-run facility that has previously faced criticism for its patient care practices.