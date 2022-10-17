Man On Parole Attempts To Extort Money From Mumbai Businessman, Arrested

Further probe is underway, said police

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 47-year-old repeat offender for allegedly threatening a businessman, who was recuperating at a hospital, and attempting to extort money from him.

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch arrested the accused based on a complaint lodged by businessman Sudhakar Shetty, an official from Bandra police said.

The accused had recently come out on parole in an extortion case registered against him at Sion police station, he said.

On Sunday, the accused arrived at Lilavati Hospital, where the complainant was recuperating. He allegedly demanded money from him and threatened to kill him, the official said.

A case under sections 506-II (criminal intimidation) and 384 (extortion) has been registered against the accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

