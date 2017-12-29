Mumbai Fire: Babul Supriyo Says His Daughter Was There Just Two Days Ago

There is shock and outrage over the devastating fire in Kamala Mills building in Mumbai's Lower Parel. A busy office hub during the day and a swanky party spot in the evening, has been a hang out place for many. Union Minister Babul Supriyo told NDTV, that he has spent 'half his life' there with Bollywood singers and friends.Mr Supriyo said, 'Kamala Mills building is not just a place which has pubs and restaurants', he often went there for shootings earlier. He recounted, that 'just two days back his daughter was there with her friends. It's a festive season hence the footfall is high.'When asked will Mumbai restaurants learn from this horrific incident, the union minister said, 'it's a very high price to pay for learning and one can't always blame the authorities for accidents'. Mr Supriyo said, 'fire is not uncommon, particularly in restaurants, where there are a lot of inflammable things around. The restaurant owners have to be responsible and take precautions for customers' safety'.The Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said, 'a case for culpable homicide has been filed and strong action will be taken against those who broke rules'.Fourteen people died in the fire that broke out in 1Above pub on the fourth floor of Kamala Mills building last night. Most of the people died due to suffocation as there was no fire exit and they could not run out.