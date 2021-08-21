Mumbai Ex-Top Cop Faces Another FIR In Alleged Extortion Case

The FIR has been registered at the Goregaon Police Station in suburban Mumbai (File)

The Mumbai Police have filed another FIR in an alleged extortion case against former Police Commissioner of the metropolitan city, Param Bir Singh.

This is the fourth case of alleged extortion filed against Param Bir Singh and the second case in Mumbai.

On August 13, a lookout notice was issued against Mr Singh in connection with another extortion case.

The FIR has been registered at the Goregaon Police Station in suburban Mumbai after a businessman filed the complaint.

It names Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze, Sumeet Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vijay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati.

According to the police, the accused in connivance with each other extorted Rs 11.92 lakh by threatening the registration of a police case against the complainant's hotel BOHO Rest & BCB Bar.

Accused Sumeet Singh alias Chintu was arrested in the case on the allegation that he used to collect money on behalf of Mr Waze from hotel owners, said the police.