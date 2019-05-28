Mumbai Doctor Accused Of Harassing Junior Leading To Her Suicide Arrested

Payal Tadvi's family has alleged she was taunted as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe

One of the three doctors accused of abetting the suicide of a junior at a state-run hospital in Mumbai has been arrested. Bhakti Mehre, who worked at Mumbai's BYL Nair Hospital, was on the run after 26-year-old Payal Tadvi committed suicide on Wednesday.

Dr Tadvi's husband Salman and mother Abida Salim has demanded "strictest action" against the three women doctors. Dr Tadvi's husband has alleged the three doctors had ragged and humiliated her on WhatsApp, using casteist slurs.

"She was picked on for being lower caste and was ragged quite a bit by her seniors. The seniors said they will not let her study. They used to humiliate her on WhatsApp too," her husband Salman told NDTV.

"We want the government to intervene. The police are not taking any action. It is possible that Payal was murdered by the three women doctors," Mr Salman was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Dr Tadvi's family has alleged she was taunted as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

The three women doctors on the other hand, told an association of resident doctors in a letter that they be given a "fair probe" and asked the body to "give justice" to them.

"This is not the way to do an investigation through police force and media pressure, without hearing our side," the three doctors said in the letter to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

Protestors, including the parents of Dr Tadvi, staged a demonstration outside the hospital. Members of Dalit and tribal organisations, including the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, also took part in the protest.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad expressed solidarity with the protestors as well, saying he would visit Maharashtra if needed to "fight for justice for our younger sister".

The National Commission for Women has written to the director of the hospital, requesting an investigation and to inform the commission of action taken, reported news agency ANI.

The state women's commission has also served a notice to the hospital, demanding a reply from the authorities within eight days.

The three doctors were charged under the Atrocities Act, the Anti-Ragging Act and the IT Act and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dr Tadvi, who worked as a gynaecologist, committed suicide on May 22.