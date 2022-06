Mumbai today reported 1,648 new Covid cases, 7.4 per cent lower than yesterday. The positivity rate went up to 20.26 per cent from 16.88 per cent.

Mumbai has been reporting COVID-19 cases in four digits since June 7.

India today reported 12,249 new coronavirus infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in a 24-hour span, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.