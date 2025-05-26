Mumbai Cops Question Actor Dino Morea In River Cleaning Corruption Case

Actor Dino Morea appeared before the Mumbai Police today for questioning in a corruption case linked to a contract for cleaning Mithi river that runs through Mumbai. According to sources in the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing, the 49-year-old actor and his brother were in touch with Ketan Kadam, a prime accused in the case who was arrested earlier this month.

Morea's name came up when the investigators analysed the call records of Ketan Kadam and his co-accused Jai Joshi, the sources said. He and his brother were found to have spoken to Ketan Kadam multiple times over the phone. The actor is being questioned about his links to the accused and if he knew about their dealings.

What Is Mithi River Desilting Scam

The Economic Offences Wing has alleged irregularities worth Rs 65 crore after officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a Kerala firm and Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi -- who rent out silt pusher machines -- joined hands for a contract to desilt Mithi river.

It is alleged that a team of BMC officials visited the plant of Matprop, a Kerala-based firm specialising in desilting and dredging machines. BMC later floated tenders with specifications that exactly match Matprop machines. This meant any contractor who applies for the tender would have to buy or hire machines from the Kerala firm.

The investigation has revealed that when a BMC official went to Matprop to buy the machines, he was directed to 'middlemen' Ketan Kadam and Jai Joshi, who rent out such machines. They initially asked for Rs 8 crore for a two-year contract to rent out silt pusher machines and multipurpose amphibious pontoon machines. Eventually, an agreement was reached on Rs 4 crore.

It is alleged that BMC officials, Matprop representatives, and Kadam and Joshi colluded to hatch and carry out this conspiracy.

The desilting rate was also hiked. The normal rate was Rs 1,609 per metric tonne, it was increased to Rs 2,193 per metric tonne for these machines. When the BMC's vigilance department objected, the earlier rate was approved. The officials paid Rs 17 crore to the contractors, the investigation has found. The contractors allegedly generated fake bills for transporting sludge out of Mumbai. A total of 13 persons have been charged in the case. These include Matprop's Dipak Mohan and Kishore Menon. Only two - Kadam and Joshi - have been arrested.