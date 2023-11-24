Railway Minister Shares Major Update On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

The foundation for the bullet train project was laid in September 2017. (Representational)

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has marked a significant achievement in the development of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, announcing the completion of 100 kilometres of viaducts and 230 kilometres of pier work. Viaducts, defined as long bridge-like structures supported by piers or towers, play a crucial role in carrying roads or railway tracks over valleys or gorges.



The milestone was reached through the innovative “full span launching technique” (FSLM), employing 40-metre long “full span box girders” and “segmental girders”, according to a statement by the NHSRCL. This cutting-edge approach is ten times faster than the conventional span-by-span technique commonly used in metro viaduct construction.



Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared insights into this accomplishment through a video on platform X, formerly Twitter, emphasising the efficiency and progress achieved with the advanced construction techniques employed. "Progress of Bullet Train project: Till date: 21.11.2023 Pillars: 251.40 KmElevated super-structure: 103.24 Km," he wrote.

Progress of Bullet Train project:



Till date: 21.11.2023

Pillars: 251.40 Km

Elevated super-structure: 103.24 Km pic.twitter.com/SKc8xmGnq2 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 23, 2023



Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Progress



The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project has been making steady progress since it started in November 2021. They kicked off with the first girder and, impressively, completed the first kilometre of the viaduct within six months by June 2022. Moving at a quick pace, they hit 50 kilometres by April 2023 and then reached a major milestone of 100 kilometres in the next six months. They have also built bridges over six rivers in Gujarat - Par and Auranga in Valsad district, and Purna, Mindhola, Ambika, and Venganiya in Navsari district.

#MAHSR River Bridges are in various stages of construction. Have a look at bullet speed. pic.twitter.com/qZW8EYb1JD — NHSRCL (@nhsrcl) November 22, 2023



Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Foundation



The foundation for the bullet train project was laid in Ahmedabad in September 2017. Envisaged to cover a distance exceeding 500 kilometres in just about two hours, this high-speed train initiative holds the potential to revolutionise regional rail transportation.



Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Cost and Funding Structure



The projected cost for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is estimated at Rs 1.08 lakh crore. According to the established shareholding pattern, the Union government is committed to contributing Rs 10,000 crore, while both Gujarat and Maharashtra will contribute Rs 5,000 crore each. The remaining funding will be secured through a loan from Japan, featuring a minimal 0.1 per cent interest rate.