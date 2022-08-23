Mumbai 5-Star Hotel Gets Hoax Bomb Threat, Caller Demanded Rs 5 Crore

Mumbai bomb hoax call: Mumbai police have registered a case. (File)

A five-star hotel in Mumbai received a hoax bomb threat call on Monday, demanding a ransom Rs 5 crore to avert multiple explosions.

The call was received at Mumbai's Lalit hotel at around 6 pm, said sources.

The unidentified caller claimed that bombs were placed at four locations in the Lalit hotel and threatened to blow them up if the hotel's management refuses to pay them Rs 5 crore ransom.

However, it turned out to be a hoax as no bomb was found anywhere in the hotel during security checks.

Mumbai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.