Multiple CBI Raids In Manipur Over Misappropriation Of Government Funds

Officials said funds worth about Rs 332 crore were misappropriated. (File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation carried out searches at nine locations in three states on Friday in connection with alleged misappropriation of development funds of Rs 332 crore in Manipur, officials said.

The searches are underway in Aizawl, Imphal and Gurgaon, the officials said.

Investigators have alleged that O Ibobi Singh, the then chairman of the Manipur Development Society (MDS), had conspired with others during his tenure from June 2009-July 2017 and misappropriated government funds worth about Rs 332 crore.

The CBI has registered the case on the request of the Manipur government, which was routed through the Centre.

