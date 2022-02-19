Mulayam Singh Yadav Is With Her Daughter-In-Law's Party: BJP

Recently, Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had joined the BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla on Friday claimed Mulayam Singh Yadav is not with the Samajwadi Party from his heart and his blessings are with his daughter-in-law's party.

Talking to reporters at BJP headquarters, Mr Shukla said when Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav had decided to contest from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, he had said that he would not go there to campaign. But today their (SP) position is such that Akhilesh had to take Mulayam Singh Yadav there with him to campaign, he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that Mualyam Singh Yadav, who was not treated well by Akhilesh, is "not with him from his heart and his blessings are with his daughter-in-law's (Aparna Yadav) party".

Aparna Bisht Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav, left the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP recently. In the last election, she was the Samajwadi Party candidate from Lucknow Cantt assembly constituency, but was defeated by BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

