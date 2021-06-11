Mukul Roy's Trinamool Comeback Today, To Meet Mamata Banerjee: Sources

Mukul Roy was once the closest aide of Mamata Banerjee. (File)

Bengal politician Mukul Roy, who was among the first to ditch Mamata Banerjee and switch to the BJP, is set to return to the Trinamool Congress shortly, sources say.

Mukul Roy's "Ghar Wapsi" or homecoming has dominated speculation in Bengal for weeks, ever since the state election results that returned Mamata Banerjee to power with a landslide against the BJP's challenge.

The buzz intensified when Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Mamata Banerjee and a key leader of her party, visited Mr Roy at the hospital where his wife is admitted. The very next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spoke to Mr Roy on the phone to ask after his wife's health.

Mr Roy's silence and his absence from a key BJP meet in Kolkata were seen to be big hints that the reports were true.

On Wednesday evening, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy told NDTV: "There are many people who are in touch with Abhishek Banerjee and they want to come back. I feel they betrayed the party in a time of need."

He said the final decision would be taken by Mamata Banerjee.

Mr Roy - once the closest aide of Mamata Banerjee -- was the first big Trinamool leader to jump ship and was instrumental in persuading several more MLAs and leaders to switch.

