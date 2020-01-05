'Creating Instability': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Attacks Congress Over Citizenship Act

Minorities Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Muslims are absolutely safe in India. (File)

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday accused the Congress of trying to create "confusion" over the Citizenship Amendment Act after failing to convince the people against it.

Speaking at an outreach programme in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, Mr also accused the party of trying to create an "atmosphere of instability" in the country. He alleged that the Congress and its allies take a different approach on the same issue in parliament and outside it.

"In parliament, they support a bill and oppose the same on the streets to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion," Mr Naqvi said.

Congress's "fake and fabricated propaganda" on the Citizenship Act will be exposed soon, the Union Minority Affairs minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

Mr Naqvi said that Muslims were living in India not by "compulsion" but by "commitment" to nationalism. The social, religious, constitutional rights of Indian Muslims are absolutely safe, he said.

The CAA is an Act to provide citizenship to minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and will provide citizenship only to a person if he or she wants it, he said.

The Citzenship Act is to provide citizenship and not to take it away from anyone. There is no question mark on or threat to the citizenship of any Indian Muslim, the minister said.

The people of the country have complete faith I Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government has been working with a commitment to "development without discrimination", the minister said.