'We Have Best Shooters In India': Mukesh Ambani Gets Death Threat

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, received a death threat earlier this week, police said today. In an email, a person threatened to kill the industrialist if he didn't give him Rs 20 crore.

"If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India," the email said.

The threat was sent by a person named Shadab Khan on October 27, the police said adding that a complaint was filed after security officials at Mr Ambani's Mumbai residence, Antilia, brought the death threat to their notice.

Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

This is not the first time that Mukesh Ambani has received death threats.

Mumbai Police had last year arrested a man from Bihar for making anonymous calls threatening to target Mr Ambani and his family members. The caller had threatened to "blow up" the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital along with the Ambani family residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai.

In 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near Mr Ambani's residence in south Mumbai. Businessman Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5 last year.