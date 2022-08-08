Muharram 2022: Know The Significance Of The Day Of Ashura

Fasting is considered of great importance on the day of Ashura

The day of Ashura is observed on the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. On this day, the Muslim community, across the globe, commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

Fasting is considered of great importance on the day of Ashura. It is believed that God parted the Red Sea and helped Prophet Musa (Moses) and his followers escape the Pharaoh of Egypt. It is also said that on this day, Prophet Musa observed a fast to pay his gratitude to God. People observe fast to mark the victory of Moses.

Muslims mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on the day of Ashura. Imam Hussain died in the Battle of Karbala, which was fought between him and an army sent by Umayyad Caliph Yazid I.

Shia Muslims take out mourning processions on the day of Ashura and wear black. During the procession, people chant Ya Hussain and beat their chest.