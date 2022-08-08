Muharram 2022: All About Tazia Procession

Muharram: During procession, observers wear black and parade through the streets

The month of Muharram marks the beginning of the new year according to the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the Islamic new year began on July 31 in India. Muharram, a time of mourning, is one of the holiest months for the Muslim community. The 10-day-long mourning period ends with Ashura.

Muslims, around the world, mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, son of Hazrat Ali, and grandson of Prophet Muhammad, on this day. Shia Muslims take out processions on the day of Ashura and carry Tazia, which is a miniature replica of the tomb of Imam Hussain. The structure is made of bamboo. It is then decorated with colourful paper and fabrics.

As per beliefs, Tazia is usually brought home between the first day and the ninth day of the Muharram. On the 10th day, also known as the day of Ashura, the Tazia is carried to the cemetery for burial.

The day is marked to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the Battle of Karbala. The battle took place in 680 AD or in the 61st year of the Islamic calendar. It was fought between an army led by Imam Hussain and forces sent by Umayyad caliph Yazid I. During the battle, Imam Hussain was martyred.

During the mourning procession, observers wear black and parade through the streets while chanting Ya Hussain and beating their chests.

Sunni Muslims also fast on the day of Ashura and refrain from wearing new outfits.