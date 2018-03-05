Mufti Waqas, Top Jaish Terrorist Behind Sunjwan Attack, Killed In Encounter Five soldiers and a civilian were killed and 10 people injured in the February 10 attack on the Sunjwan army camp, counted as one of the worst since the 2016 Uri attack, in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mufti Waqas was said to be the mastermind behind the attack on the army camp in Sunjwan last month New Delhi: Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief commander Mufti Waqas, believed to be the mastermind of the last month's suicide attack on Sunjwan Army Camp, has been killed in an intelligence-driven operation, the army and the police announced today. He had been killed in an encounter at Hatiwara area of Awantipora, South Kashmir.



The army called the elimination of the top Jaish commander a "major dent" in capability of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.



Mufti Waqas' killing is seen as a major success for the security establishment, particularly because it comes just months after the elimination of Jaish's earlier operational commander Noor Mohd Tantrey in the same area on 17 December.



Five soldiers and a civilian were killed and 10 people injured in the February 10 attack on the Sunjuwan army camp, counted as one of the worst since the 2016 Uri attack, in which 19 soldiers were killed. The four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who carried out the suicide attack at the army camp in the heart of Jammu were also killed in the attack.



He was not only the mastermind of suicide attacks on Sunjwan army camp in the heart of Jammu but had also orchestrated the attacks on the district police lines in Lethpora in Pulwama district and the Border Security Force camp at the Srinagar airport, Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer SP Vaid said.







Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief commander Mufti Waqas, believed to be the mastermind of the last month's suicide attack on Sunjwan Army Camp, has been killed in an intelligence-driven operation, the army and the police announced today. He had been killed in an encounter at Hatiwara area of Awantipora, South Kashmir.The army called the elimination of the top Jaish commander a "major dent" in capability of the Jaish-e-Mohammed.Mufti Waqas' killing is seen as a major success for the security establishment, particularly because it comes just months after the elimination of Jaish's earlier operational commander Noor Mohd Tantrey in the same area on 17 December.Five soldiers and a civilian were killed and 10 people injured in the February 10 attack on the Sunjuwan army camp, counted as one of the worst since the 2016 Uri attack, in which 19 soldiers were killed. The four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who carried out the suicide attack at the army camp in the heart of Jammu were also killed in the attack. He was not only the mastermind of suicide attacks on Sunjwan army camp in the heart of Jammu but had also orchestrated the attacks on the district police lines in Lethpora in Pulwama district and the Border Security Force camp at the Srinagar airport, Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer SP Vaid said.