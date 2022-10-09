"Much Worse Than Covid": UP Farmers After Heavy Rain Damages Crops

The excess rain has led to waterlogging in many areas.

Erratic weather patterns that led to deficient rain during monsoon season but heavy rainfall afterward has damaged crops in many villages in Uttar Pradesh.

Out of UP's 75 districts, 67 recorded excess rainfall last week according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The excess rain has led to waterlogging in many towns and cities but farmers have been hit the hardest after rainwater entered fields and destroyed crops and vegetables.

"We prepare all the crops by taking loans from banks, but there are dozens of such villages which have been ruined due to rain," said Ramcharan, a farmer.

The heavy rain has inundated fields and destroyed standing paddy, maize, potato crops, millets like bajra, and pulses like urad.

"We sow the early potato varieties by the end of September. But this year, around seven hectare of our potato farm has been affected by heavy rains. The fields are filled with water which causes rotting of the sown potato tubers," said Surendra Pathak, a potato farmer in Etawah, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Etawah recorded 81 mm of average rainfall in the first week of October which is 876 per cent more than the long-period average (LPE) of 8.3 mm. Meanwhile, Gonda district recorded 248.6 mm rainfall in the same period which is 883 per cent higher than the long-period average of 25.3 mm.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide immediate assistance to farmers who have been hit by the rain. The state government is conducting damage assessment surveys across UP.

According to the IMD, UP recorded 30 per cent less rainfall this monsoon season. As a result, 53 of the state's 75 districts recorded deficient rainfall, affecting Kharif crops.

"It has been a very miserable year for me so far. Much worse than the coronavirus. I was only able to cultivate half of the paddy than in previous years due to less rainfall. That too is in danger because of the recent heavy rains," Preetampal Singh, a farmer in Shahjanpur district said.