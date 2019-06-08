Upto MS Dhoni, Cricketing Body To Decide: Army's Take On 'Balidan' Gloves

MS Dhoni wore the green gloves during India's first world cup match against South Africa (AFP)

The controversy over the insignia on cricketer MS Dhoni's gloves reached the Indian Army's doorstep today. The gloves, worn by MS Dhoni during India's first world cup match against South Africa, carry the "Balidan" badge or logo of the army's parachute regiment's special force. Mr Dhoni was afterwards barred by the International Cricket Council or ICC from sporting the insignia. Reacting to the controversy, the army put the ball in Mr Dhoni's court, saying it was up for him to decide whether he wanted to wear the gloves or not.

Lieutenant General Cherish Matheson, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Command said the army had nothing to do over the controversy and that it was Mr Dhoni's personal decision to wear the gloves, according to news agency PTI.

The ICC alone could take a stand on the issue, he added.

The ICC had yesterday shot down the Board of Cricket Control in India or BCCI's request to allow the cricketer to wear the gloves.

The reason for the denial, according to the ICC, was that any individual logos or messages, except from sponsors, were not to be displayed by players "on any items of clothing or equipment". According to ICC rules, only two manufacturer identifications can be sported at the back of each glove.

"In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicket-keeper gloves," said a statement from the international cricketing body.

The items of clothing should also not carry any political or racial connotations of any sort, according to the ICC.

The BCCI had contended that the insignia on his gloves was "not the paramilitary regimental dagger that is embossed on his (MS Dhoni) gloves."

Mr Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant of the parachute regiment.

It is believed that Mr Dhoni will continue wearing the same gloves, but will cover the insignia with tape.

(With Inputs From PTI)