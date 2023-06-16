Dictatorial, Says Congress As Nehru Museum Renamed; Dynasts, Says BJP

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated last year

BJP and Congress leaders are fighting at a new frontline yet again after the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in Delhi was renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

The renaming of the museum at Teen Murti Bhavan comes nearly a year after the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was inaugurated on the premises of the same building, which had served as the official home of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Jairam Ramesh alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party are trying to reduce the contributions made by the country's first Prime Minister.

"Those who do not have any history, they have gone to erase the history of others. The ill-fated attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless guardian of democracy," Mr Kharge tweeted. "This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS," he said, referring to the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Mr Ramesh took a swipe at PM Modi's projection as the "Vishwaguru". "... What won't Mr Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name and legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state? A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru," Mr Ramesh tweeted.

Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual lamdmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort,... — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 16, 2023

The BJP has defended the name change of the museum and told the Congress to stop politicising the matter.

BJP chief JP Nadda called the Congress's attack "a classic example of political indigestion".

"...The inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this," Mr Nadda tweeted.

Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this. https://t.co/jmyNzJPB9a — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 16, 2023

BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar said the Congress has never looked beyond one dynasty, alluding to the Gandhis.

"My father, former PM Chandra Shekhar Ji always worked for national interest. He even worked with Congress but they never looked beyond one dynasty. Now, when PM Narendra Modi honoured Prime Ministers across party lines, Congress is getting agitated. Horrible attitude," Neeraj Shekhar tweeted.

My father, former PM Chandra Shekhar Ji always worked for national interest. He even worked with Congress but they NEVER looked beyond one dynasty. Now, when PM @narendramodi honoured Prime Ministers across party lines, Cong is getting getting agitated. Horrible attitude. https://t.co/CW8ozSH3Olpic.twitter.com/JwT2qvn562 — Neeraj Shekhar (@MPNeerajShekhar) June 16, 2023

The BJP alleged the Congress does not hesitate to insult even its own leaders who served as Prime Ministers. BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress is making allegations even though its leaders have not yet visited the museum to see how contributions and achievements of Jawaharlal Nehru and his successors have been showcased in a much better way with use of technology.

The name change was decided at a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice president of the society, the Culture Ministry said today.

Mr Singh "welcomed the proposal for change in name" since in its new form the institution shows the contributions of all Prime Ministers, from Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Modi, and how they responded to challenges of their time, the Culture Ministry said.

He called Prime Ministership an institution and compared the journeys of past Prime Ministers to the colours of a rainbow. "All the colours of a rainbow have to be proportionately represented in order to make it beautiful," the Defence Minister said.