'Move Over Mama, Have Faith In Chacha': Arvind Kejriwal In Madhya Pradesh

Arvind Kejriwal addressed workers and suporters in Madhya Pradesh's Satna on Sunday (File)

People in Madhya Pradesh should not trust their 'mama (maternal uncle)', but put their faith in their 'chacha (paternal uncle)' - alluding to himself, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in a reference to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"I got to know there is a 'mama' in Madhya Pradesh. He has cheated his nephews and nieces. Do not trust him. Now your 'chacha' has come. Do not trust your 'mama', show trust in your 'chacha'. I will build schools, colleges, and hospitals and provide jobs to the young men and women of Madhya Pradesh," Mr Kejriwal said addressing workers and suporters in Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan often refers to himself as 'mama' in his speeches.

Taking on the Congress and the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal said that though voters in Madhya Pradesh have given chances to both parties in the last 75 years, none has provided electricity in the state.

"Today we are releasing 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'... I guarantee to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want a power supply, vote for AAP. And if you want power cuts, vote for these two parties," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

The AAP chief on Sunday announced a slew of 'guarantees' for the people of Madhya Pradesh if elected to power, including an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 a month, 300 units of free electricity to every household every month, and free education for every child in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.