Mount Abu At Minus 1 Degree Celsius, Cold Wave In Rajasthan

Cold wave grips North India. Mount Abu records minus one degree Celsius

Icy northerly winds from the Himalayas brought down the mercury in Rajasthan where the night temperature dipped to minus 1 degree Celsius in Mount Abu, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said on Thursday.

Among the plain areas of the desert state, Sikar was the coldest place at 0.5 degree Celsius, a MeT Department official said, adding that the temperatures plummeted due to the impact of northerly winds.

Several areas in north and north-west Rajasthan reeled under a cold wave and the same weather conditions would continue till December 21. The temperatures are likely to increase by a few notches after that, the weather office said.

Churu and Pilani shivered at 2.2 and 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaislamer, Vanasthali, Alwar, Jodhpur, Kota and Bundi recorded 2.8, 3, 5.2, 5.8, 6.6, 7, 8 and 8.8 degrees Celsius.