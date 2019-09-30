Motorcyclist Shot Dead At High-End Bikers' Party In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Kapil Kakkad, 38, was a businessman from Raipur who was a motorcyclist as well

A brawl between two motorcyclists led to the alleged shooting of one of them at a Madhya Pradesh tourist hotspot on Sunday.

The bikers from Chhattisgarh were at a late night party in a Pachmarhi hotel where after an altercation, the bodyguard of one of the motorcyclists allegedly shot another.

Kapil Kakkad, 38, a businessman from Raipur was allegedly shot dead by Dharmpal Singh, the private security guard of another high-end biker Honey Oberoi. The accused are from Chhattisgarh's Durg.

The victim had allegedly told Honey Oberoi to ask his security guard to leave the party after which he was shot, police said.

"Kapil Kakkad told Honey Oberoi to ask his gunner to leave the party. A brawl broke out between them following which the gunner joined in and shot the businessman dead," Hoshangabad ASP, Ghanshyam Malviya said.

Around 60-70 people were present at the party who are a part of a bikers club, police told news agency ANI. They often travel on high-end motorcycles across the country.

The biker and his bodyguard have been taken into police custody and charged for murder. The gun used has also been seized.

(with ANI inputs)

