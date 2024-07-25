Mother, Daughter Electrocuted In Kota, Family Alleges Negligence

The mother was identified as Rajeshbai Sharma (50) and the daughter as Jyoti (21). (Representational)

Alleged negligence by the Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) claimed the lives of a 50-year-old woman and her 21-year-old daughter after a wire of the overhead power line fell on their house here.

The incident took place in the Deoli village under the Chechat police station limits on Wednesday night, police said.

The mother was identified as Rajeshbai Sharma (50) and the daughter as Jyoti (21).

They were electrocuted after a wire from the 11-KV power line pole on the street fell on the house, Chechat police station SHO Mansiram Vishnoi said.

Since it was raining, it was likely to have caused the electrocution, he said.

The villagers and family members of those killed alleged negligence by the JVVNL officials claiming they had demanded shifting of the pole erected close to their house, but it was not shifted.

The JVVNL officials and tehsildar assured the family members of the victims of compensation and an investigation into the matter, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)