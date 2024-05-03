'Most Fun Clip Of Campaign': Mamata Banerjee Dances With Mahua Moitra

Mamata Banerjee has been fielded from the Krishnanagar seat.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra danced together during an election rally in the Nadia district.

"The most fun clip of the campaign so far," Ms Moitra shared a video of her dancing with Ms Banerjee. The Chief Minister addressed a rally in support of Ms Moitra yesterday at Tehatta in the Nadia district. The two leaders, accompanied by women, were holding hands and dancing to the beats of the dhol.

The most fun clip of the campaign so far pic.twitter.com/lBWDkXUQft — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 2, 2024

"Thank you didi," Ms Moitra wrote in another post on X, thanking Ms Banerjee for supporting her in the Lok Sabha election campaign. Speaking at the rally, Ms Banerjee criticised the BJP government over citizenship benefits for marginalised communities, claiming that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could jeopardise the rights of the SCs, STs, and OBCs.

Last week, Ms Banerjee was seen dancing with the local performers in Malda to the beats of Bengali folk songs. She also tried her hands at folk instruments.

The Trinamool Congress has fielded Mahua Moitra from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat. She was expelled last year from the lower house of the Parliament after the Ethics Committee found her accountable for accepting gifts in exchange for asking questions in the Lok Sabha.

The former investment banker with JP Morgan Chase had dubbed the expulsion recommendation by the Ethics committee as a "prefixed match by a kangaroo court".

Meanwhile, Ms Moitra's former partner Jai Anant Dehadrai, who accused her of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, has withdrawn his defamation lawsuit against her as a "peace offering". He filed a lawsuit seeking damages of Rs 2 crore from the former MP for filing a complaint with the CBI and alleged that she "embarked on a campaign of slander and abuse".