More Trouble For Samay Raina, Supreme Court Adds Him To Ranveer Allahbadia Case

New Delhi:

Jokes by comedian Samay Raina - that allegedly mock blind people and an infant suffering from SMA, or spinal muscular atrophy, and requiring a Rs 16 lakh injection to survive - have been flagged by the Supreme Court, which declared itself "really disturbed" by the jokes.

Mr Raina is already in trouble over fellow comic Ranveer Allahbadia's comment - on his India's Got Latent stand-up comedy show - about parents and sex.

