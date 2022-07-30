More Than 400 Indian Delegates In Thailand To Promote Indo-Thai Ties

150 Thai and Indian tour operators discussed ways to boost tourism, trade and commerce.

India will celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties with Thailand through a festival in Bangkok, themed on India's northeast. The second edition of North East India Festival will be organised on July 30 and 31 in the Thai capital.

In a bid to develop trade and commerce between northeast India and ASEAN countries, tour operators from Thailand interacted with tourism stakeholders from India ahead of the event.

The speakers focused on the historic relationship between northeast India and Thailand.

More than 400 delegates have travelled to Bangkok to participate in the festival, said Shyamkanu Mahanta, the brains behind the ambitious project. In the curtain raiser to the North East India Festival, 150 Thai and Indian tour operators discussed ways to boost tourism, trade and commerce in India's northeast.

India's Ambassador to Thailand, Suchitra Durai gave the welcome address and termed the event as a pathbreaking initiative to promote Indo-Thai ties with a special focus on northeast India. Mr RK Ranjaan Minister of State, External Affairs; Mr Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Hon'ble Minister, Govt of Assam; Mr Robert Romawia Royte, Minister of Mizoram; top officials from Thailand's tourism bodies such as Tourism Council of Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Thai Travel Agents Association spoke about shared efforts to promote tourism between both the regions.

The speakers focused on the historic relationship between northeast India and Thailand. More than 50 tour operators and officials of northeast India interacted with Thai tour operators.

Mr Mahanta informed that the formal inauguration programme will begin from 11 AM onwards on Saturday and will be attended by Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Jurin Laksanawisit, chief ministers and ministers coming from northeast Indian states, and top Thai industrialists and policymakers based in Thailand.