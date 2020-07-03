More Than 2,400 Ceasefire Violations By Pak Till June, Says India

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire on Thursday, ANI reported (File)

India has strongly protested against Pakistan continuing to target Indian positions along the Line of Control and the International Boundary and not following ceasefire rules, sources have said.

"This year, till June, 14 Indians have been killed and 88 Indians have been injured in more than 2,432 unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistan forces," a source said, asking not to be identified.

"The continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces... are in contravention to the 2003 ceasefire understanding," the source said.

Pakistani troops fired at several forward areas along the Line of Control or LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate.

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory fire on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

"We have also conveyed our strong concerns at the continued support being extended by the Pakistan forces for cross-border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire," the source said. "Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director Generals Military Operations, the Pakistan forces have not ceased such activities."

Pakistan's LoC ceasefire violations come at a time when there is also tension along the Line of Actual Control or LAC with China. A violent stand-off with the Chinese led to 20 soldiers laying down their lives for India in eastern Ladakh's Galwan valley on June 15. Over 40 Chinese soldiers including senior personnel were also killed or injured, sources had told NDTV.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh this morning and interacted with troops.