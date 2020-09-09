More Than 1 Lakh Patients Recover From COVID-19 In Assam: Health Minister

A total of 1,01,239 people have been discharged from Assam hospitals. (File)

More than one lakh patients have recovered from coronavirus in Assam till now, even as there is a rise in number of daily COVID-19 cases.

With the recovery of 2,166 patients on Tuesday, a total of 1,01,239 people have been discharged from Assam hospitals.

Over 1.30 lakh positive cases have been recorded in the state, of which around 30,000 are undergoing treatment.

"We bow down to efforts of medical team. With this spirit, we shall win over COVID-19. Gratitude to all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for their selfless service in our fight against COVID-19 in Assam," state health minister Himnata Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter today.

The state has a recovery rate of 77.4 per cent and has one of the lowest death rates at 0.29 per cent. Assam's doubling rate is 27.4 days. Assam has recorded 380 coronavirus-related deaths till now.

The state has carried out over 72,000 tests per million - the third highest in India.

"Delhi with 89,421 tests per million leads the tally among bigger states, follow by Andhra Pradesh that has done 78,664 tests per million. We are third with 72,9897 tests per million. The tests will be increased. We have already conducted over 25 lakh COVID-19 tests (till now)," National Health Mission official in Assam, Pomi Baruah, said.

India reported a daily jump of 89,706 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its count past the 43-lakh mark, Health Ministry data showed this morning. The total number of Covid cases in the country now stands at 43,70,128.