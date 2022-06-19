More Rain In Assam, Meghalaya Tomorrow, Orange Alert Issued: 10 Facts

The flood situation in Assam remains critical with many new areas getting deluged. Over the last 24 hours, 4,291 villages across 32 districts have reported flooding.

The state has also been witnessing landslides for the last six days, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Incessant rain overnight has flooded many areas in state capital Guwahati, officials have said. To stop backflow of Brahmaputra water into the city, the administration has closed all the sluice gates on the Bharalu, the lifeline of Guwahati city.

In Cachar district of Assam, the Barak river is flowing above danger level.

Four persons have been missing after a boat capsized in Brahmaputra river in Rohmoria Balijan in Dibrugarh district. The search operations are on.

At least five animals, including a leopard, have been killed in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, with more than 15 per cent of the park area getting flooded by the Brahmaputra river.

Around five lakh people have been affected in neighbouring Meghalaya, with two national highways remaining cut off due to landslides.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who inspected the highway in East Jaintia Hill, which had caved in, said heavy vehicles will start moving on the road anytime between 48 and 72 hours. An alternative route has been found for smaller vehicles.

"All efforts are on from all agencies, not only to clear the roads but also to help people who are stuck," Mr Sangma told reporters from the spot. At least 18 people have died in the state this week.