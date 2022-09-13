'More of A Congress Jodo Yatra': BJP's Pramod Sawant Takes Jibe At Congress

Pramod Sawant said Congress is conducting a 'Congress Jodo Yatra'.(File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday lambasted the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying it is more of a “Congress Jodo Yatra”.

Congress has a habit of splitting the nation but BJP and RSS have always talked about 'Bharat Jodna', said Pramod Sawant.

Pramod Sawant told ANI, "Congress has a habit of splitting the nation. Look at our country's history, they created Pakistan by splitting India before independence. They are targetting BJP and RSS by burning RSS uniform. BJP and RSS have always talked about 'Bharat Jodna'.”

Pramod Sawant said Congress is conducting a 'Congress Jodo Yatra' on the pretext of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by dividing people. “They are creating an atmosphere of inferiority by burning the RSS uniform," Pramod Sawant told ANI "I condemn this Congress policy".

Earlier in the day, National Joint Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Manmohan Vaidya slammed the Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra accusing the party of political gimmickry.

"The Congress wants to connect people through hatred and political gimmickry that would not serve the purposes of uniting masses. Congress harboured hatred for RSS and tried to curb it but the outfit expanded with the support of society," Manmohan Vaidya said.

"If anyone does a job of connecting people of India it is a good thing but how do you connect through hatred or love? The spiritual identity of India is called Hindutva in the world. Hindutva is not just a religion. If anyone tries to unite the country by recognizing the element that associates people in the true sense, then he or she is welcomed," he added.

The Congress on Monday slammed the BJP-RSS through its tweet that showed burning 'Khaki' shorts, in wake of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

"To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal", read the Congress tweet.

BJP Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya was quick to slam the tweet saying, "Fires they lit in the past have burnt them in most of India. The remaining embers in Rajasthan & Chattisgarh will also reduce to ashes very soon".

In a series of tweets, Tejasvi Surya recalled various incidents of violence in the past including the Delhi anti-Sikh riots in 1984 and the Godhra incident in 2002 where karsevaks were burnt alive. The BJP leader hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is leading the Yatra and is currently in Kerala, and said that he is "fighting against the Indian state".

"Congress fire burnt Delhi in 1984. Its ecosystem burnt alive 59 Karsevaks in Godhra in 2002. They have again given their ecosystem a call for violence. With Rahul Gandhi 'fighting against Indian State', Congress ceases to be a political party with faith in constitutional means," Tejasavi Surya tweeted.

The war of words between Congress and BJP continued as a member of the BJP UP legislative council Jitin Prasada was quick to react to the Congress tweet and said that everybody should condemn the "politics of hate".

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he tweeted, "Political differences are natural and understandable but what sort of mindset calls for burning political opponents? This politics of negativity and hate should be condemned by all".

BJP leader Sambit Patra during the press conference on Monday said, "The photo tweeted by Congress is nothing but instigating people for violence. Congress has sent a message, through this photo, that people of particular ideology i.e. Sangh and BJP karyakartas should be eliminated."

"It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi : do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately," he added.

Congress launched the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)