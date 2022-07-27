More Cash Found At Bengal Minister Aide's House After Rs 20 Crore Haul

Another stack of cash has been recovered from the house of Arpita Mukherjee -- the aide of Bengal's arrested minister Partha Chatterjee -- days after a huge pile of notes was found in one room of the house. This time, officials of the Enforcement Directorate found the notes from a shelf, sources said. Bank officials have been asked to rush to the spot with note counting machines.

Sources say the ED also found more documents today that are being examined. During last week's raid, the officials have recovered a diary with around 40 pages of notes that could provide crucial leads in the investigation. The ED has also recovered several deeds of properties that could implicate Partha Chatterjee.

Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on Saturday -- a day after Rs 21 crore was discovered from the house. He will be in the custody of the investigating agency till August 3.

Arpita Mukherjee has reportedly told investigators that the money was kickback from the state's massive teacher recruitment scam.

She also said that only Partha Chatterjee and his men had access to the room where the cash was kept. They used to come once every 10 days.

"Partha used my house and that of another woman as a mini-bank. That other woman is also his close friend," Arpita Mukherjee reportedly told investigators.

Partha Chatterjee -- the senior-most minister in Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's cabinet and her close aide -- has been accused of having a role in allegedly illegal appointments of school teachers and staff in government-run schools when he was Education Minister.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the teacher recruitment scam.