Monsoon To Be Active In Peninsular, Central India For Next 5 Days: Weather Office

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the monsoon is likely to be active in peninsular, and central India during the next 4 to 5 days bringing heavy rainfall in these regions.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch on 17th and 18th; Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka on 18th July and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during subsequent 3 days," the IMD said.

The details of the IMD forecast are as follows:

*Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning very likely over West and Central India, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka; isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema during next five days.

*Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated/some places over West Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days.

*Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka, Saurashtra and Kutch on 17th and 18th; Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka on 18th July.

*Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat Region, Kerala, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and North Interior Karnataka during the next five days, Marathwada on the 17th and 20th;

In East and Northeast India, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, and lightning is very likely over West Bengal and Odisha; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Bihar, Jharkhand and Northeast India during the next five days.

In Northwest India, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning very likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan during the next five days.

