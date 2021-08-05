Monsoon Session Of Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Noon

Monsoon Session 2021 Updates: Parliament has seen repeated disruptions over the Pegasus scandal

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon today soon after the House convened for the proceedings. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till today on Wednesday amid continuous protests by opposition parties over the Pegasus snooping controversy, and issues of farm laws and price rise.

The Lok Sabha too was adjourned on Wednesday after the passage of two bills amid opposition protests.

Since the start of the monsoon session of parliament, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have witnessed constant disruptions, with face-offs between the government and the opposition.

Six Trinamool Congress MPs were ordered to leave the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over "grossly disorderly" conduct, after they entered the well of the house and displayed placards while protesting over the Pegasus scandal.

More than Rs 133 crore in taxpayer money has been lost because of parliament disruptions in the monsoon session, government sources had said on Saturday as the Parliament deadlock continues.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES from the Monsoon Session of Parliament:

Aug 05, 2021 12:14 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned twice in pre-noon session

Rajya Sabha on Thursday saw two adjournments in the pre-noon session after a row broke out over a suspended TMC MP breaking the glass of a door of the Chamber, an act that the chair called "highly deplorable and condemnable".

While Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the unnamed TMC MP broke the glass after she was stopped from entering the House after it was adjourned for the day on Wednesday, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said the concerned MP was suspended for the remainder of the sitting of the House and she had gone to fetch her bag after the proceedings were adjourned for the day.

As the TMC and other opposition MPs opposed the remarks and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge cited former finance minister Arun Jaitley's statement of disruption in Parliament being part of democracy, Harivansh adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes.

When the House reassembled, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was on the chair, said aspersions cant be cast on the chair and adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 hours.

When the House reassembled, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was on the chair, said aspersions cant be cast on the chair and adjourned the proceedings till 12.00 hours.

Aug 05, 2021 11:43 (IST) Parliament LIVE: Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Pegasus report

Ahead of the commencement of Lok Sabha at 11 am on Thursday after being adjourned for the day on Wednesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari today gave adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the ''Pegasus Project'' issue.



Mr Tewari in his notice said, "Reports have pointed out that the Government of India has procured the surveillance tool Pegasus developed by Israeli company NSO Group for surveillance of Journalists, Civil Society Activists, Politicians and Supreme Court Judges. Since the NSO group''s policy is that clients are confined to "vetted governments" only it suggests that the spyware was used by the Government of India and not any other private body.



He further stated that reputed agencies like Citizen Lab have found traces of the spyware on some of the devices that were attacked.

Aug 05, 2021 11:41 (IST) Rajya Sabha was then adjourned for 15 minutes.

Aug 05, 2021 11:39 (IST) The Rajya Sabha deputy chairman also said an MP, who was suspended yesterday, broke some glass injuring a lady security officer. She has lodged a complaint. It is under examination of the Rajya Sabha chairman, he added.

BJP's Piyush Goyal added: I appeal to the MPs to not behave in such a way that affects the morale of the employees.

