Government 'Arrogant': Opposition's Joint Statement Says Discuss Pegasus

Highlights Pegasus Row: 14 opposition parties say government "arrogant, obdurate"

Opposition parties claim the matter has "national security dimensions"

After the discussion, the Opposition wants Home Minister's reply as well

Fourteen opposition parties have demanded a discussion on the Pegasus issue in parliament followed by a reply from the home minister, claiming the matter has "national security dimensions". Terming the government "arrogant" and "obdurate", the letter urged it to "respect parliamentary democracy and accept the discussion".

"It is unfortunate that the government has unleashed a misleading campaign to malign the combined opposition and blaming it for the continued disruption in parliament," read a joint statement from the opposition.

"The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept the opposition's demand for an informed debate in both the houses," statement added.

The explosive reports by a consortium of global media houses last month, alleging that a host of opposition politicians, journalists and others were targets of the Israeli military grade spyware Pegasus -- has erupted into a huge political flashpoint.

The government has come under pressure after the software vendor NSO said its clients are only vetted governments and their agencies. The opposition is up in arms, demanding a discussion in parliament.

The government has so far issued a statement saying no illegal surveillance has been undertaken. But the Opposition is adamant and the Monsoon Session has been hugely disrupted as the opposition is pressing its demand.

The matter has also reached the Supreme Court, which will hear a clutch of petitions on Thursday. Most have asked the court to order an investigation into the matter.